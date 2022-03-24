WALKER-WARE,



Pauliena Jean



Pauliena Jean Walker-Ware, best known to all who loved her as Paula, was born to Nedra (Walker) Gordon (Carl) and Ronald Woodlin on September 21, 1962. Paula graduated from Urbana High School and was the mascot Sparky in 1981 "Go Hillclimbers". She went on to attend Wilberforce University and the University of Phoenix where she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Administration in November of 2008. Paula married Tony Ware in March 1983. They were married for 20 years and from this former union, the couple was blessed with two sons, Anthony Gilbert Ware II and Adam MacKenzie Ware.



Paula worked in the healthcare field for over 30 years as a Certified Pharmacy Technician, licensed in both Ohio and



Florida. In December 2021, she retired from OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Although Paula enjoyed a full and satisfying career helping others, her first loves were her family, friends, and most importantly the Lord.



Paula was known as a spirited, friendly, caring, hard-working, and loving woman with a generous and infectious laugh that brightened all in her presence. She was also a ferocious fighter for what she believed in. You could always find Paula shopping, buying gifts or little trinkets for her loved ones. Giving gifts, rather big or small, was an outward expression of her love. Paula was blessed with a large extended family of



siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and enjoyed nothing more than traveling between Ohio, Florida, and California to spend time with them.



Paula courageously fought a three-year battle with liver cancer. On March 20, 2022, a quiet Sunday afternoon with her loving sons by her side, the Lord whispered to Paula that it was time to come home and forever be enfolded in his eternal embrace.



Paula was preceded in death and is sure to be reunited in heaven with her parents, Nedra (Walker) and step-father Carl Gordon, father Ronald Woodlin, her maternal grandparents, Pauline (Farmer) and Ned Walker, paternal grandmother



Harriett Johnson; and grandson Caleb Anthony Ware.



Paula leaves behind her two sons and her daughter-in-law, Anthony (Britany) Ware, Adam Ware; siblings, Kevin (Mary) Gordon, Darlene (Kevin) Smith, Jerrett (Jodi) Gordon, Jamison (Chris) Gordon, Jonathan (Keri) Gordon, Julian (Sarah)



Gordon, Paulette Janelle Gordon, Dante Woodlin, Ren Woodlin, Eric Woodlin, Kelly Woodlin; Step-Mother, Patricia Woodlin; nieces and nephews, Gabriella, Nathan, Noah, Gabe and Miah Gordon, Sarah and Molly Gordon, Blake and Caiden Gordon, Tori and Darin Townsend, Kail Woodlin, Darshell Malcolm Snyder, Kevin Jr. (Madison) Smith, Nicole Gordon, Jessica and Danielle Gordon; and a host of cousins, family and friends.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m., at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with her Homegoing Celebration Service immediately following at 11:30 a.m. A procession will follow to Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio where interment will take place at 2:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to support a brick at the Kobacker House Memory Garden in Paula Ware's memory. Gifts may be sent to OhioHealth



Foundation 3420 OhioHealth Pkwy Cols OH 43202 or



made online at foundation.ohiohealth.com/programs/hospice-giving. Please note the gift is for a Memory Garden brick. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com



