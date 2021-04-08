X

WALKER, Trina

ajc.com

Obituaries | 6 hours ago

WALKER (Hutchinson), Trina Marlene

71 of Springfield, Ohio, transitioned from this world on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Springfield Regional Hospital. Trina was born January 12, 1950, in Yellow Springs, Ohio, a daughter of Samuel T.

Hutchinson and Betty (Long) Jones. She was a graduate of Central State University with her Bachelors in Education and earned her Master's Degree at the University of Dayton. Trina went on to complete a 49-year tenure in the Springfield City Schools as an expert in the field of Special Education. She is survived by her loving daughter, Tracy Marie (Walker) Newton of Virginia; two granddaughters, Paige Marie and Blake Elese Newton of Virginia; sisters, Sherry (Hutchinson) Reed, Shawn Hutchinson of Ohio, and Chara Hutchinson of Georgia, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and students. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Carola Ann (Banks) Walker and brother, Henry Alexander. Condolences and Service information can be viewed at Kinley Funeral Home website at https://www.kinleymemorialservices.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kinley Funeral Home

1307 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.kinleyhttps://www.kinleymemorialservices.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.