WALKER, Ronald E.



Ronald E. Walker, 85, of Springfield, passed away peacefully November 13, 2022, in Villa Springfield. He was born November 28, 1936, in Springfield, the son of Roy and Mable (Pollack) Walker. Mr. Walker enjoyed being an amateur ham radio operator and following Nascar. He was retired from Navistar following 40 years and 3 months of service and he was a Veteran of the United States Army and the National Guard. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Patricia (White) Walker; two children, Scott (Stacie) Walker and Shelly (Douglas) Pergram; two grandchildren, Katie (Scott) Gillliland and McKenzie (Trent) Meyer; two great-grandchildren, Bryson Kuhn and Nora Holbrook; one brother, Paul (Geneva) Walker; one sister-in-law, Nancy (Jerry) Storts; and numerous nieces and nephews including a nephew, Steve Knotts. He was preceded in death by a sister, Wilma; a brother, Dave Walker; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

