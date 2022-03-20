WALKER, Mildred L.



Age 88, of Centerville, OH, died on March 11, 2022. After high school, she attended Business College. Mildred (Midge) moved to Dayton, OH, in the early 1950's from Harlan,



Kentucky, and began her life- long career as an accountant with the McCall Company. She enjoyed line dancing, square dancing, bowling, and golfing. She made trips to a "Dude" ranch in Michigan and in later years vacationed in the winter near the beach in Texas and Florida. Midge attended the Bellbrook United Methodist Church for many years. Retired from: McCalls Magazines & Patterns, Dayton, OH. Mildred was preceded in death by: parents, Walter and Dixie Faulkner,



sister, Thelma Carter (Buddy), brother, Burton Faulkner (Gert), sister, Lucille Cottrell (Lee), sister, Ethel Langford (Joe),



brother, Larry Faulkner (Joan), sister, Christine Cody (Glynn), and sister, Jo Ann Sengl (Gene). She is survived by her



husband, Richard Walker, brother, Del Faulkner (Roselyn)



and multiple nieces and nephews. Private service. Donations /contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton. Online



condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

