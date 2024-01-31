Walker, Michael

Walker, Michael

age 58, departed this life on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 2:00 PM. Service to follow at 2:30 PM, Friday, February 2, 2024 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

