WALKER, Marguerite "Margaret"



Passed away June 29, 2021, and was laid to rest at her



ancestral home in Burgaw, N.C. on July 6, 2021.



My mom was a special person; strong in personality and unfailing in her passion for helping others.



Born on December 15, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of Naomi and Dr. Joseph Tyler. She married her college sweetheart, my father, Leon Walker who stood by her side for 53 years until his passing on Dec 15, 2019.



Helping others was her lifelong calling, first as a teen marching in the Civil Rights Movement and then as an adult as both a social worker and child welfare advocate in Georgia, New York, and Ohio. She was an adjunct professor at Wilberforce University and the University of Dayton and retired in 2009 as the Dayton Regional Director of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon, her father Dr. Joseph Tyler, mother Naomi Tyler, and brother Ernest



Wilson. She is survived by her son, Derek Walker and remembered by her "Special Sisters" Janis Bryant Hayes, Linda Eby White, Vurniece Jackson, Denise Berryman Lennon and many dozens of sister friends from the Beta Eta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and the Dayton Chapters of the Links and Twentig organizations.



She dedicated her life to enhancing and bettering the lives of others, serving as a leader in education, social service and many professional organizations, embracing the teachings of the Gospels, Ephesians 6:10--17 - the Armor of God. My Mom wanted the world to know she lived a wonderful life, filled with Love, Joy, Laughter and God's Blessings.



Thank you for everything Mom. I love you and will miss you forever.

