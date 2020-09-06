WALKER, Jack Vern 83, of Springfield, passed away September 4, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 28, 1937 in Jackson, Ohio, the son of Everett F. and Dorothy Marie (Van Nuys) Walker. Mr. Walker was a member of My Church and the Moose. He enjoyed Nascar but his primary devotion was to his loving family. Jack never met a stranger. He was a pillar of the community and his favorite saying was "I think you owe me five dollars". He was retired from the B and O Railroad and Community Hospital. Survivors include his beloved wife of 32 years; Patsy (Davis) Walker, ten wonderful children and their spouses, many many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren, one sister and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and seven brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Sim Bowen officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Vale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice in Mr. Walker's memory. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

