WALKER, BUDD H.



WALKER, Budd H., age 93 of Eaton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Reid Memorial Hospital in Richmond, Indiana where he had been a patient for one week. He was born November 26, 1929 in Franklin, Pennsylvania. He enlisted in the U. S. Navy October 1950 and was a Combat Aircraft Crewman for TBM'S in Squadron VS 21. He was medically discharged after contracting polio. Budd returned to work at GC Murphy Co, Middletown, Ohio, where he met his future wife, Pansy Jones. They were married September 11, 1954 and enjoyed 46 years together before Pansy passed away December 26, 2000. Budd joined Top Value Enterprises in Management in 1956 and retired in 1985 after which they moved to Jacksonville, Florida where Budd opened his own business. After semi retiring, they moved to Knoxville, Tennessee where they enjoyed five wonderful years before Pansy's death. Budd returned to Middletown in July of 2007 where he resided with his sister-in-law Doris Jones. Budd was confined to a wheelchair shortly thereafter and praised Doris for her loving and excellent care, before she passed away in 2022. Budd was a member of York Lodge F & AM of Grand Rapids Michigan, and a member of Valley of Dayton and Antioch Shriners. Also preceding him in death were his parents, Warren H. and Clarabelle (Knightlinger) Walker. He is survived by Doris' son, Randy and Melinda Ledford, and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 11, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Cindy Bashore officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio with Military Honors by Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



