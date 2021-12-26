WALKER, Bonnie Louise



Age 90, of Phillipsburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Brookhaven, following a brief illness. She was



preceded in death by her husband Gene Walker. She attended First Grace Brethren Church in Vandalia and she also volunteered with Child Evangelism in Dayton. Bonnie is survived by a son, Dennis Eugene (Fujie) Walker; daughter, Kathy Sue (Charles) Cressell; grandchildren, Dennis Walker, Jr., Angela Storey, Michelle Vaughan, Matthew Cressell and Bonnie Cline; 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Debra Mikesell; brothers, Paul Shingledecker and Karlos Niswonger and numerous other



relatives and friends. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

