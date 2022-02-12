WALKER, Betty J.



Age 91 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. Betty was born to the late Russell and Alice Walker on May 27, 1930, in Ravenna, Kentucky. After graduating from Kiser High School, Betty worked as an accounting supervisor for the Mead Corporation for many years. She enjoyed travel, going out to eat, bird watching, and poetry: which she could recite from memory. She was a faithful member of Grace



United Methodist Church and more recently Christ United Methodist Church in Kettering for many years. She is survived by her brother, Larry (Colleen) Walker of Oak Grove, CA; niece, Patricia Walker of Bethlehem, NJ; nephews, Jeffrey Walker of CA, and James Walker of MN; great-nephew, John Gingsburg of Bethlehem, NJ; great friend, Monte Baird of Dayton, OH, as well as numerous friends. To honor Betty's memory and love of life contributions can be made to The Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Development Office, One Children's Plaza Way-2 West Dayton, Ohio 45404. A



visitation will be held from 11am until 12pm on Tuesday,



February 15, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home- Belmont, followed by a funeral service at 12pm. Betty's final resting will be in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

