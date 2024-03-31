Walker, Bernice



Bernice Walker, age 82, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Thursday, March 21, 2024. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



