Waligura, Marjory Jane (Hadler)



Marjory Jane Hadler Waligura, 75, formerly of Centerville and Indian Lake, Ohio, passed away at her home in Punta Gorda, Florida on 1/12/2024 Marge was born June 25, 1948, in Columbus Ohio.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Walter John Waligura Jr. ,and her father, William H. Hadler. She is survived by her mother Dorothea (Nance) Hadler, son Walter John Waligura III (Kirsten Barr), daughter Christy (Drew) Spaulding, sister Shirley (Bill) Koniewich, brother George (Arlene) Hadler, brother-in-law Thomas Waligura, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Barbara (Waligura) and Bob Poch. She is also survived by her grandchildren Walter Waligura IV, Mark Spaulding, Jacob Spaulding, and Sarah Spaulding.



She grew up in Upper Arlington attending St. Agatha Catholic School, Jones Junior High School, and Upper Arlington High School. Marge attended Ohio University where she met the love of her life Walter (affectionately nicknamed Wally) and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She was a member of the Theta Phi Alpha sorority, and later completed graduate work at the University of Dayton. A kindergarten teacher for 20 years at Incarnation Catholic School in Centerville (how she loved those little kids!) Marge received many awards including Teacher of the Year and served as President of both Junior Progress and PTO.



She was Vice President and member of the Board of Directors for Hadler Companies in Columbus, Ohio. Marge was a member of the American Business Women's Association, the American Association of University Women, National Teachers Association, and the Hummingbird Ladies.



Marge was very active in her community, delivering Meals on Wheels, and volunteering for the American Cancer Society and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. She was a member of Incarnation Catholic Church in Centerville and Saint Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Russells Point, Ohio. She was a member of various book clubs, gourmet cooking clubs, the Indian Lake Historical Society, Indian Lake Yacht Club, Wright Brothers Packard Club, Packard Club of America, Classic Car Club of America, Christian Women's Club, and Indian Lake Women's Club. She resided for 30 years in Centerville and 15 years at Indian Lake, later enjoying winters in Naples and Punta Gorda Isles, Florida.



Marge loved classic cars, especially her 1940 Packard and 1964 1/2 Mustang convertible. She also enjoyed boating, wave running, and fishing at Indian Lake. She absolutely loved cooking and entertaining their many friends. But her greatest love above all was being with her beloved Wally and all their family together in both Florida and Indian Lake. Memorial contributions may be given in Marge's memory to Saint Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, 2464 Madison Avenue, Russells Point, Ohio 43348.



Arrangements for a private family ceremony will be announced later. She will be sadly and deeply missed by her heartbroken family and friends.



