WALDEN, Kathaleen

WALDEN (Wooden), Kathaleen Mae



Age 77, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021. She had worked for many years at Harco Brakes. Kathaleen attended Englewood Christian Assembly and



enjoyed card making and crocheting. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Mike (Ann) Walden, Anthony



(Viola) Walden, daughter: Tammie (Jerry) Worman, daughter-in-law: Jana "Peach" Walden, 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, sister: Earline Mount, brother: Harold Wooden, sister-in-law: Brenda Wooden, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Treva (Davis) Wooden, husband: Charles Walden, son: Charles "Chuck" Walden, sisters: Donna Rickman, Maxine Gibson, brother: Robert Wooden and great-grandchildren: Owen Lee and Kora Anastasia Walden. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021, (TODAY) at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with



Pastor Tim Scarbrough officiating. Interment will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens near Tipp City. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Englewood Christian Assembly. To view the service for Kathaleen and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

