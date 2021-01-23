WALDEN, Gary



Gary Walden, of Winchester, KY, died at the age of 69 on Friday, January 15, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Gary was born June 28, 1951, in Louisville, KY. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1969 and received an honorable discharge. Gary was a loving father a friend to everyone he met and a source of strength to all who knew him. His greatest joys were his dogs, family, friends, and talking to his twin brother. Gary also enjoyed watching NASCAR and working on cars.



He is preceded in death by his father, George Lawrence Walden, Sr; mother, Eula Mae "Billie" McIntosh; brothers,



Jimmy Curtsinger and Harry Michael Walden. He is survived by his twin brother, George Lawrence Walden, Jr., (Georgene); two loving daughters, Dawn (Brian) and Onieta (Bobby); grandchildren, Brandon, Ashley, and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Averly and Andrew; and many other friends and family who will cherish his memory. With respect to



Gary's final wishes there will be no funeral service.

