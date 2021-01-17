X

WALCUTT, Inez

WALCUTT, Inez Madeline

Inez Madeline Walcutt passed away on January 3, 2021, in Jacksonville, FL. She was born May 15, 1927, to Maude (Jarrell) and Marco Brown in Chap, Boone County, West

Virginia.

Inez graduated from Winfield High School in 1945, and was a former resident of Centerville, OH, and Mt. Pleasant, SC.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Walcutt, and infant son, Bradley.

Inez is survived by her daughter, Suzan Wedegaertner of Stockton, CA; son, Craig Walcutt of Jacksonville, FL; four grandsons and two great-grandsons.

A private burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements handled by Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home of Orange Park, FL.

