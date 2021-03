WAKEFIELD, Craig W.



Age 64, of Homosassa, Florida, formally of Brookville, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021. Craig was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Peggy Wakefield. Craig is survived by wife Anna; daughters Destini and Ginger; sister Missy; stepchildren Justin and Nicole; grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Craig lived his life the way he wanted. We as a family will have a celebration of life this Spring.