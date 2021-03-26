WAINSCOTT, Jimmy D.



"Scotty"



Age 85 of Fairfield, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. He was born August 31, 1935, in Aurora, Indiana, the son of the late Curtis and Laura Lampkin Wainscott. Mr. Wainscott was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force serving during the Korean War. On August 6, 1960, he married Janice Smith. He retired from Mosler Safe Company in Hamilton after over 37 years of service. Mr. Wainscott was an avid golfer and was very active in Fairfield sports leagues, serving as a baseball umpire and coaching football. He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Janice Wainscott; father of James (Amy) Wainscott and the late



Curtis Lewis Wainscott; grandfather of Ashley, Brittany, and Andrew Wainscott, and great-grandfather of Leland, Justin, and Ella. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Curtis and Lewis Wainscott and Louise Wider and Peggy Handley. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 5:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 PM. Full



military honors will follow the service at the funeral home.



