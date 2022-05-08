WAINAUSKIS,



Mary Maude



85, of New Carlisle passed away Monday, May 2, 2022. She was born August 3, 1936, to the late Joseph and Mary Luckett in Dayton, Ohio. Mary loved reading, the majestic mountains of Colorado, and rooting for the Washington Redskins, Denver Broncos, and Cincinnati Reds. Mary was also involved with the Woodbridge VA Lion's Club for many years. She is survived by her children, Greg (Bev) Gordon, Kathy (Terry) Welt, Jeff (Monta) Gordon, and Chris (Brittney Pollet) Gordon; grandchildren, David



Gordon, Todd Gordon, Kenneth Gordon, Sara Gordon,



Camden Welt, Tory Welt, Evan Welt; brother, Thomas (Karen) Luckett; and ten great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her siblings, Martha Huber, Ernestine Coon, Aline



Chandler, Charles Luckett, Clarice Kane, Mary Ellen St. Aubin and Joseph Luckett, former spouse, Ronald F. Gordon and



former spouse Joseph Wainauskis. A memorial service will be held later this summer at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



