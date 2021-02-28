WAIBEL, BEATRICE

WAIBEL (Sailer), Beatrice Clair



Beatrice Clair (Sailer) Waibel, 94, of South Charleston, Ohio, passed away on February 26, 2021, at Forest Glen Health



Campus. She was born on January 20, 1927, in Roseland, New Jersey, the daughter of Jacob and Beatrice (Cunningham)



Sailer. Beatrice had been a member of the V.F.W. in Roseland, NJ. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her loving husband of 46 years, Clifford Wayne Waibel; three sons, Rick (Peggy) Waibel of S. Charleston, Jeffery



Waibel of Greenwood Lake, New York, and Keith Gordon Waibel of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; daughter, Christine (Brad) Atkins of Norfolk, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Rickey (Nicole) Waibel, Betty Ann (Shane) Davis, Kimberly Waibel, Max O'Brien, Damian Waibel, Christine Atkins, and Alexander Atkins; great-grandchildren, Skyler Davis, Sidney (Levi) Moell, and Braylen Davis; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son, Bruce Kenneth Waibel; sisters,



Shirley Leonard and Dorothy Gruendig; and her parents. The family would like to thank the staff at Forest Glen for the wonderful care they gave to Beatrice. Per her wishes, there will be no services at this time. Arrangements are being



handled by the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home.



Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting



www.jkzfh.com