WAGONFIELD,



Delores Ann



On June 4, 2022, Delores Ann Wagonfield "Lorsey", age 93, passed away in Hamilton, Ohio. Delores was born May 17, 1929, in Hamilton, Ohio. She was a Stewart High School graduate. Delores grew up in Darrtown and later moved to Hamilton. She married the love of her life, Clyde "Punk" Wagonfield in 1948. Punk passed away just months shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. Together, Delores and Punk worked extremely hard,



created numerous and lasting memories with family and friends, and lived a truly happy life! They lived in four houses throughout their years, all built by Punk. Delores worked at Ohio Casualty for 2 years and at Champion Papers for 37 years in both billing and keypunching. Delores enjoyed many close relationships throughout her life and was so very thankful for each and every faithful friend she has had throughout the years.



She was preceded in death by mother Marie Margaret Lutkehaus, father Charles Edward Uhl, and husband Clyde "Punk" Wagonfield. She is survived by son Stephen Wagonfield (Emma), and son Patrick Wagonfield (Kathy). She is survived by 4 grandchildren: Amy McCormick, Corey Wagonfield, Casey Wagonfield, Stevie Wagonfield, additionally she is survived by 9 great-grandchildren as well as many other relatives and close friends. The family exclaimed that Delores (Mom, Grandma, Grams, Great-Grandma) made DAILY deposits in the memory banks of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren!



A Memorial Service to celebrate her life has been scheduled for 5:00 PM on Friday, June 17 at Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM-5:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial of cremains will take place on Saturday, June 18 at 9:00 AM at Darrtown Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Darrtown, Ohio. As the family celebrates the life of Delores Wagonfield, many stories are



recalled! We invite you to share any story/memory in person at the service or with the family prior to the service. Three phrases that sum up this extraordinary lady's lifetime characteristics might be; expert house cleaner, loved to sew, LOVED to talk to people! We may cry because her life on earth is over, but we will smile daily because it happened. Praise God for life ETERNAL!

