WAGNER, Vicki L.



60, of Urbana, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday afternoon, November 15, 2022. She was born in Oak Hill, Ohio, on February 3, 1962, the daughter of the late Ralph E. and Phyllis J. (Haynes) Wyatt. Vicki was a 1980 graduate of Northeastern High School and worked as a pharmacy technician at CVS, Urbana and Pizza Hut, Urbana. She had previously worked at Olan Mills for 21 years. Vicki will be fondly remembered for her smile and laughter and for being a good trivia partner. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Megan Wagner (Rachel Swanson); brother, Ralph E. "Ed" Wyatt Jr.; nephew, Garrett E. Wyatt; special aunts, Sandy and Delores Wyatt, Linda Shewalter and Judy Norman; and her beloved dog, Nalaa. A celebration of Vicki's life will be held at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Memories and condolences may be shared at



