Wagner, Roger Lamar



Roger Lamar Wagner, born on May 21, 1937, to Napoleon and Florence Wagner, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of love, dedication, and cherished memories. Preceded in death by his siblings Horace, Erma, Ruth, Annetta, Mary, Orrin, and Stanford, Roger's journey through life was marked by his profound impact on those who knew him.



Roger attended Northwestern High School and went on to further his education at Michigan State University on a prestigious baseball scholarship. His passion for the sport was only surpassed by his commitment to his family and his career. Roger dedicated 35 years of his professional life to the Household Finance Corporation, where his hard work and dedication were deeply valued.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Marlene Wagner (née Chaney), who stood by his side throughout their loving marriage of 68 years. Roger's legacy lives on through his children, Chris Wagner and his wife Ronda of Franklin, TN, and Kimberly Clagg and her husband Rob of Springfield, OH. His grandchildren, Cory and his wife Brooke, Brittney and her husband DeRick, Kayla, and Cody, will forever hold dear the lessons and love imparted by their grandfather. Roger also leaves behind his great-grandchildren, Harper, Harlan, Marlee, and MavRick, who will grow up with stories of their great-grandfather's remarkable life.



Roger's life was a testament to the power of love, perseverance, and commitment. His memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed but forever remembered.



Roger's funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2024 in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





