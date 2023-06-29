Wagner, Richard H.



Wagner, Richard H., age 84, passed away June 25, 2023. He was born on February 1, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio to Oscar and Betty Jane (Gibson) Wagner. He worked for the Dayton Fire Department. He was a lifetime member of the Masons and the Antioch Shrine. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years Marla Wagner; his children Ken Wagner, Becky Descalso, and Doug Wagner; his grandchildren; and his great-grandchildren. There will be a visitation for Richard at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr, Dayton, Ohio 45415 on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm. There will be a service the following day at the funeral home at 10:30 am with interment to follow at Concord Cemetery. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com