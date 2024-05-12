Wagner, John Hampton



John Hampton Wagner became a member of the Angelic Choir of Heaven on May 5, 2024 at Glenn Park Assisted Living facility in Defiance. He was received into the arms of Jesus and is enveloped in His Divine love of which there is no end. With the grace of an angel, John endured years of serious medical issues with the assurance a new body awaits him in Heaven.



Born April 18, 1953 John came out of the womb singing. His mother used to say he sang for his bottle. As a child he performed musically at church and through school was active in the music activities offered at Dayton's Roosevelt High School - Go Teddies!! John developed into a seasoned musician with several decades of professional music performance. He got his start in the era of R&B and funk music in the 1970's as a vocalist and trumpet player performing with the Ohio Majestics. Their hit "To Be or Not To Be" featured John on trumpet. The Majestics evolved into the Overnight Low Show Band who toured extensively throughout the Midwest. This group became the band Sun who recorded for Capitol Records, opened for Earth Wind & Fire, appeared on Soul Train and toured coast to coast playing to sold-out venues. John was a lead trumpeter, vocalist, and songwriter. He spent many years on the Dayton Jazz scene wowing crowds in local clubs such as Shades of Ruby, Southside Johnny's, the Bistro at L'auberge, and L'Monde at Café Boulevard. He was a host and feature performer at Jazz Central for decades. Perhaps his gift of an amazing voice was best reflected in his performances with church choirs and as a gospel and contemporary Christian music soloist.



In addition to music of all genres, John enjoyed Battlebots, The Ohio State Buckeyes, and 1953 die-cast model cars of which he had a collection. He liked watching war movies and had a great respect for our country's veterans. He was a kind, generous, and sensitive soul.



John was preceded in death by his parents Donald Wagner and Patricia Bowens, and brother Donald Jr. He will be missed by his loving wife, Rexann; daughters Christina (Damien) Sturdivant and Charaya Wagner; grandchildren Damien (DJ) and Daphne Sturdivant; mother of his children and close friend, Waverly Wagner; sisters Rebecca Wagner and Khalilah (Jon) Main; bonus son Jeffrey (Melanie) Beverly; bonus granddaughter Da'Veya Thomas; bonus great-grandson DaWalt Thomas, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.



John's family thanks the AMAZING PHENOMENAL staff at Glenn Park Assisted Living, Elara Caring Hospice Care, the many fine doctors and nurses that cared for him through the years, most notably Dr. Rosaura Baez and Dr. Louis Gionnone, both of Venice, Florida; and his most special care giver and friend, Chimene E'tienne of North Port, Florida. You have all been a comfort and a blessing.



In keeping with his generous spirit, John has gifted his body to the Anatomical Donation Program at the University of Toledo, College of Medicine and Life Sciences to further education and research.



A homegoing service will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating.



Those who wish to make a memorial gift may do so to the organization of their choosing. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



