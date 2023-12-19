Wagner, Janice Gloria



Janice Gloria Wagner, 92, of Springboro, OH (The Enclave), passed away on December 12, 2023. Janice was born on June 29, 1931, to Coral and Bernard Wagner in Iron Mountain, MI. In her passing, Janice will join her husband, Navy Veteran William Quinn.



Janice lived most of her adult life in Dayton, OH, where she was a member of the Holy Trinity Church Choir. She loved music, dancing, singing and playing the piano. She never went anywhere without her lipstick on. Janice worked as a Registered Nurse at the Veterans Administration (VA) Medical Center for 26 years. Throughout her career and retirement, Janice belonged to and avidly supported many nursing organizations, including the American Nursing Association, Ohio Nursing Association, as well as the Nurses Organization of Veterans Affairs (NOVA), traveling often to Washington DC to advocate for our Veterans. For many years, Janice was a member of the local VFW (#3438) and the Dayton Women's Club. She passionately supported and volunteered for the American Veteran Heritage Center and the Dayton VA Cemetery Committee.



Janice is survived by her 3 children, Wendy (Dave) Warner, Jennifer (James) Chmiel, and Joseph (Shannon) Miskimins. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren, as well as 9 lovely great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Janice's Life will be held on January 20, 2024 at 12:30 pm with a memorial visitation from 11:00 am until time of service at the Anderson Funeral Home in Springboro, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, Janice would be delighted for contributions to be made to the Dayton Women's Club or the Nurses Organization of Veterans Affairs.



