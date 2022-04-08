WAGNER, Calvin James



Age 36, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly



Saturday, April 2, 2022. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on October 7, 1985. He leaves to cherish his memory: mother, Victoria Witham (James); Wife, Herbina Wagner, son, Caden Kline, 6 siblings Frances L.



Wagner, Meri L. Wagner, Toria L. Wagner, Michelle L. Wagner, Generica L. Burton and Tabitha L. Feldhaus. With a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as special friends. Calvin was preceded in death by his father; James M. Wagner and two siblings;



Stephen D. Wagner and Debbie L. McKnight. Arrangements entrusted to the caring hands of KINLEY Funeral Home.

