WAGNER, Anthony Ray "Tony"
APRIL 8, 1955 – OCT. 3, 2021
Anthony (Tony) Ray Wagner, 66, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on
October 3, 2021. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on April 8, 1955, the son of Richard N. Wagner and Barbara
(Huffman) Wagner.
Tony graduated from North High School in 1973 and received a Bachelor's Degree in
Geology from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 1977.
Tony spent much of his career working for CH2M Hill as a Geologist. His work with them took him and his family from Tennessee to Alaska and then to Jacksonville, FL. He was greatly fulfilled throughout his career, and was proud to be a part of that company. After his retirement, he found a new passion in substitute teaching. He was a loved and caring teacher and was highly sought after for his positive attitude and thoroughness.
Tony loved anything to do with water. He was an avid swimmer his entire life, and a dedicated athlete on swim and football teams throughout his childhood and high school. He
obtained his scuba certification when he was 16, and later met his wife, Patty, on a scuba diving trip in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. They both encouraged their sons to get their scuba certification as soon as they were able and they enjoyed many dives together.
He is survived by his wife Patty of 33 years, son Matt and his wife April and granddaughter Peri of Colorado Springs, CO, son Thomas of Jacksonville, FL, son Sam of Denver, CO, brother Mike of Springfield, OH, and many nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A celebration of Tony's life will be held in Springfield, OH, on December 3rd. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Tony's life by making a donation to your local YMCA, specifically to their summer camping programs. Tony spent many summers at his beloved Camp Evergreen in Housted, OH, and the family would love another child to have a memorable, camping experience. Tony was a kind, caring and devoted husband, father, and friend and will be dearly missed.
