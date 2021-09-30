WAGGONER, Martha R.



92, of Dayton, OH, went home to be with the Father, Wed., Sep 22, 2021. Funeral service will be on Fri., Oct 1, 2021, 12:00 pm at Loritts-Neilson



Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. Jimmy Mann, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation Friday at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 am. The family will be present at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK REQUIRED. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery, Mon., Oct 4, 2021, 10:00 am where she will be laid to rest with her husband. For full obituary, visit https://www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

