WAGERS, William

WAGERS, Jr., William Edward

Born 3-10-1973, left this earth on 03-19-2022. He left behind 5 children, Tyler (Angela), Trey (Amanda), Faith, Shelby, and

Andrew Wagers; grandchildren, Braidan, Gianna, Sophia, Tallulah, Mila, and Drew; sister, and best friend Marlene

Wagers, and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dawn White; father, William Edward Wagers Sr.; sister, Charlene Garrison, and brother, Randy Wagers. Memorial will be held at 2019 Wayne- Madison Rd., April 2nd at noon. Lunch will be served

afterwards.

