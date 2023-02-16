X
WAGENFELD, Sheila

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WAGENFELD, Sheila M.

Age 84, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Sheila was born in Brooklyn, NY, and moved to Dayton in 1960. She was a lifelong member of Beth Abraham Synagogue. Preceded in death by her parents Barney and Etta Gales. Beloved wife of 65 years to Lawrence Wagenfeld. Beloved mother of Steven and Taryn Wagenfeld, and Richard and Hilary Wagenfeld. Beloved grandmother of Brandon, Alexis and Jordan. Sheila had many cherished friendships over her 60 plus years living in Dayton. Graveside service will be held on Thursday (TODAY) at 12 noon at Beth Abraham Cemetery, 1817 W. Schantz Avenue. Memorial contributions may be made to Beth Abraham Synagogue. Glickler Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.glicklerfuneralhome.com

