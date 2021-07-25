WADE,



Samuel Alexander



Samuel Alexander Wade 5/9/90-7/19/21. Our adventurer took his biggest journey this week when he flew home to Jesus. He was an artist, musician, writer, foodie, activist, patriot, salesman, and lover of all souls! He was Jessica's husband; Addison, Ezra, and Astrid's Dad; Doug and Sandy's son; Leah, Esther, and Libby's brother; and a friend to all he met. Life celebration is 7/28/21 at 5 p.m. at Cox Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, search "Help for Jessica Wade and kids" on Go Fund Me or plant a tree in his honor.

