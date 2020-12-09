WADE, Mary M.



Age 95, transitioned to be with the Lord November 30, 2020. Mary was born May 18, 1925, in Reform, AL, to the late



Ezekiel and Bessie Richardson. She moved to Dayton, OH, in 1942. She retired from the Veterans Administration Center after 36 years of service as a Nurse's Aide. Mary was a faithful member of Mt. Moriah M. B. Church where she served with dedication as a Senior Usher. Mary was a member of the Dayton Breakfast Kiwanis Club and numerous other organizations. Preceded in death by her husband, Calloway Wade; stepmother, Irene Richardson; brothers, Willie J., Joel, Louis, Roosevelt, Robert, Bobby W. and James Richardson; sisters, Annie Mae Richardson, Doris Jones. She is survived by brother, Dover (Barbara) Richardson; sisters-in-law, Catherine and Gwynn Richardson; devoted nieces, Gloria Richardson, Mary (Roger) Proctor, Carol Hinesman-Richardson; devoted nephew, Willie (Sharon) Richardson; Godson, Jabari Collier; special friends, Wendell and Allie



Collins, Juanita Johnson, Ella Bell, Mt. Moriah Church family, many great and great-great-nieces and nephews, and friends. Graveside service 1 pm, Thursday, December 10, at West Memory Gardens, 6722 Hemple Rd., Moraine. Pastor Herman



Walker officiating. Masks Required. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to the Missions Funds or Ushers



Ministry of Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Mia Ave., Dayton, OH 45417. Special thanks to Cypress Pointe Health Campus Staff.

