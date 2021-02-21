WADDELL, David A.



Age 67, formerly of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Heartland of Miamisburg where he had resided since 2014. He was born December 18, 1953, in Middletown and lived here most of his life. He was employed as a mechanic for 30 years at Middletown Car Care and Glen Fields Car Shop. David loved fishing, working on cars and collecting guns. Preceding him in death were his father, John David Waddell; his mother Rachel Strong Mathews; and one sister, Tanya Ginn. He is survived by one brother, Robert (Connie) Waddell; four sisters, Cindi (Thom) French, Joni Kay (Tim) Donisi, Robin Waddell and Tracey Waddell; and many nieces, nephews,



extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

