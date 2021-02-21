X

WADDELL, David

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

WADDELL, David A.

Age 67, formerly of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Heartland of Miamisburg where he had resided since 2014. He was born December 18, 1953, in Middletown and lived here most of his life. He was employed as a mechanic for 30 years at Middletown Car Care and Glen Fields Car Shop. David loved fishing, working on cars and collecting guns. Preceding him in death were his father, John David Waddell; his mother Rachel Strong Mathews; and one sister, Tanya Ginn. He is survived by one brother, Robert (Connie) Waddell; four sisters, Cindi (Thom) French, Joni Kay (Tim) Donisi, Robin Waddell and Tracey Waddell; and many nieces, nephews,

extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.