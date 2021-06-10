VUOTTO, Steven J.



Steven J. Vuotto passed away this week at the age of 48. He leaves his parents, Ralph and Betty Vuotto; brother, Frank (Rhonda) Shutts; nephews, Bryan (Valerie) Shutts and Bradley (his love, Amy) Shutts. The "light in his life" was his love of his great-nephew and nieces, Haiden, Kaydence, Addelynn, and Hayden. He adored them. He would be happy to know that Bryan and Valerie are giving his little dog, Zoey a home. We will always miss his beautiful smile and laugh. We will love and remember you the rest of our days, our Son. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

