VUOTTO, Ralph E.



Passed away September 5, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton after a four year battle with small cell lung cancer. He leaves behind me, his wife Betty of almost 55 years. He gave me more love in one day than some women receive in a lifetime; our son Frank (Rhonda) Shutts, grandsons Bryan (Valerie) Shutts and Bradley (his love Amy) Shutts; four great-grandchildren,



"Poppy's Pal" Haidin and his "Angels from heaven" Kaydence, Adelynn and Hayden. His sister Margo Aug lives in Cincinnati. We lost our youngest son Steven in May of this year. Our



family's lives are forever changed. He was a loving and generous father, grandfather and great-grandfather. We will always remember his beautiful smile.



Thank you Dr. John McCarthy for all your years of care. Ralph thought you "walked on water". The Hospice nurses at the Maple section have a difficult job. Our deep appreciation for their loving and respectful care.



