VOTAW, Richard Leroy



Richard Leroy Votaw, age 88, passed away September 6, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on August 20, 1934 to the late Lester and Janice Votaw. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his son, Larry Votaw; his wife and mother of his three children, June Votaw; and brother, Edward Votaw. After June's death Dick was remarried to Beverly Tarzinski who also preceded him in death. Dick is survived by his children: Linda (Peter) Herrmann and Adam (Sharon) Votaw; grandchildren: Danielle (Todd) Clemmer, Candace (David) Hartman, Pete (Jennifer) Herrmann, Caleb Herrmann, Sam (Paige) Herrmann, Alison (Kevin) Knieriemen, Audrey (Corey) Colligan, Jeremy (Vallee) Votaw, Elizabeth (Mark) Poe, and Nathan Votaw; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Jean Colchin; nieces and nephews: Katrina and Christopher, Martyn, Christopher, Barnaby, and Damian, and Janet; life-long friend, Fred Cronin, and many other family and friends all over the world. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton, Ohio.

