VOSSLER, Magda Olga



Magda Vossler of Vail, CO, passed away peacefully on



December 2, 2020, at Glenwood Springs Health Care Nursing Home in Glenwood Springs, CO, following her brief, but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Magda was born on July 15, 1935, in Sopron, Hungary to Matthias and Theresia Amelia Von Karvaly. In 1949, Magda and her family immigrated to the United States where she would continue her high school education and later pursue a career in nursing. In 1952, Magda graduated from Lemoore High School in Leemoore, CA, after which she pursued a career in nursing at the University of



California at San Francisco (UCSF). During her time in college, she met the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Vossler, who she married on July 20, 1957. After graduating from University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) School of Nursing, she rose through the ranks as a nursing director and senior administrator at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She concluded her professional career by helping countless patients as a



psychiatric nurse practitioner.



Upon retiring, she moved with her husband Richard (Dick) Vossler to Vail where she has resided since 1993. Magda's dedication to helping others did not stop once she retired. She continued to give back to her community through volunteering with the Vail Valley Medical Center Volunteer Corps,



Habitat Restore, Samaritan Center of the Rockies, and other charities.



Her friends will remember her as a travel enthusiast, confidant, and excellent card player (bridge and mahjong). Her family will remember her as a devoted and loving grandmother who loved playing board games and watching football with her children and grandchildren. Magda now begins a new journey with our heavenly Father, her parents (Matthias and Theresia Von Karvaly), her husband (Richard Vossler), her daughter (Karen Dishong), and her beloved dog (Simba). She is survived by her brother, Miklos Von Karvaly (Joan); daughter, Marika Jones (Dean Jones); son, Richard Vossler; and son-in-law, James Dishong (Jill Dishong); along with her grandchildren, Alison Holmquist (Timo Holmquist), Nicholas Vossler, Kristen Vossler, Lauren Vossler, Lanie Dishong, Kailie Dishong, Joseph Dishong (Claire Olsen), Amelia Ross (Luke Ross),



Meredith Jones, and Christian Jones.



The family will have a private memorial. A celebration of her life with family and friends will be planned in 2021 when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Vail Valley Medical Center Foundation or the Shaw Cancer Center at the Vail Health Foundation in Magda's memory.

