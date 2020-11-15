VORIS, Rebecca M. "Becky"



Age 76 of Butler Twp., passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born July 14, 1944, in Dayton, OH, daughter of the late Frank & Pauline (Bailey) Schommer. Becky enjoyed her time working at the Cassel Hills Golf Course in Vandalia. She was full of life and spread



sunshine to all she met throughout her life. She never met a stranger and people were drawn to her like a magnet. She will truly be missed by all of those that knew and loved her. Preceded in death by her parents, Becky is survived by her



husband of 25 years, Jerry Voris; daughters, Julia & Gina Schommer; 5 grandchildren, John, Tara, Chelcie, Sarah & Kylee; sister, Bonita Bella (Andrew) and her beloved dog, Brandi J.



In light of current social distancing requirements and for the health and safety of Becky's family and friends, private



services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

