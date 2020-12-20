VON DERAU,



John Richard



Feb. 15, 1927 - Dec. 15, 2020.



John Richard Von Derau - husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and devout buckeye fan. His birth and death are not nearly as relevant as the 93 years he lived to the fullest.



Dick was born and raised in Dayton, OH, a successful and



respected businessman, who was a great teacher and mentor to so many. He was married to his high school sweetheart and loving wife Joan for 72 years. He was educated at Stivers, Wilber Wright High School, The Ohio State University and proudly served his country in the United States Navy.



He was preceded in death by his son David (Julie) and survived by his wife Joan, his children Robert (KB), Barbara (Alan)



Dickinson, Janet (Mark) Horstman and 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



He will be remembered for his love of family, unfailing work ethic, great stories, Buckeye Football history lessons, crafty bridge skills and his innate ability to make everyone in the room feel special.



The family would like to express our thanks to all the medical staff and personnel whose care helped extend his life. In lieu of flowers, please have a "toast in his name" with your family. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.



It's hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember.

