VOLZ, Rick aka Voltzy
Passed away Feb 1, 2021, peacefully holding Sammy Bowman's hand after a long fight with many health issues. Visitation will be Feb. 10th from 5-7 at Glickler Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45406. Rick was the owner of Voltzy's Root Beer stand in Moraine, Ohio, for 30+ years. He enjoyed golfing, cooking, Dunkin' Donuts coffee and making people laugh. He is loved by so many and will be missed dearly by his many friends.
Funeral Home Information
Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH
45406