VOLPE, Paul della

della VOLPE, Paul David



Paul David della Volpe, age 73, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was born on November 18, 1948, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, the son of Nicholas Salvatore and Norma Eleanor (Ciraci) della Volpe. Paul is preceded in death by his parents and his nephew Nicholas della Volpe. He is survived by his sons Christopher Angelo (wife Heather and children Catalina and Antonio) della Volpe and Nicholas David Gavin; his brothers Dean Angelo (wife Joyce, son Thomas) and Christopher Thomas della Volpe; his Goddaughter Amber Kemp; and his beloved friend Vickie Hellmich and her family, along with many friends and loved ones.



Paul was a graduate of Transylvania University (BA) and West Virginia University (Master's Degree). He was a man of many talents and passions. He loved the mountains of Jackson Hole Wyoming and the beaches of the Gulf Coast. He was a consultant, a journalist and a mental health clinician in Kansas City prior to moving to Dayton. Paul retired from Montgomery County Children Services in 2014 after 21 years of service. He fought passionately for what he believed to be in the best interest of children and was a mentor to many new child welfare caseworkers.



Paul had a strong intellect and was an imaginative and creative thinker. He had a genuine personality and a fiery spirit. With dancing eyes and a great smile, he was a fascinating storyteller. Paul dearly loved his children and grandchildren. He looked forward to talking every day with his son Chris on the phone, sitting on his patio enjoying a drink with his son Nick and face-timing with his grandchildren. Paul spent much of his time on the back patio, with a crossword puzzle, a book, his coffee and cigar in hand, enjoying his gardens and two cats (Ringo and Vincenzo) in the yard. Paul was proud of his Italian heritage. His appreciation of fine art, music and dance was cultivated by his parents from an early age. Paul's laughter and fierce zest for life will be greatly missed.



Paul's family wishes to thank Dr. Charles Bane, Dr. Ryan Steinmetz, Dr. Anna Pollack and staff at Miami Valley Hospital for their commitment and care to Paul.



A Celebration of Paul's Life will take place on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Ray's restaurant, 8268 N. Main St., Dayton, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.



