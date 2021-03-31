VOLLMER, Merle "Jack"



Merle "Jack" Vollmer, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on March 29, 2021. He was born on February 6, 1931, in



Shreveport, LA, to the late Francis A. and Bessie L. Vollmer. They later moved to Jackson, MS, where he grew up,



graduated from high school and received his bachelor's



degree in accounting from Mississippi Southern Univ.,



Hattiesburg, MS. He joined the Navy, received his master's



degree from the Naval Post Graduate School, Monterey, CA. He was a career Naval Supply Officer retiring in 1975 as a Lt. Cmdr. Supply Corp. He passed the CPA exam and established his own business that he loved for more than 30 years. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara, two daughters and sons-in-law, Stacy and Jason Schmitt and Sue and John Adams, their grandsons and eight great-grandchildren and one



beloved granddaughter, Megan E. Adams, who is deceased. Funeral Services will be private. Feel free to donate to your



favorite charity in memory of Jack. Arrangements in care of Morris Sons Funeral Home, 104 W. Main Street, Fairborn, OH. Condolences may be expressed at



https://www.morris-sons.com