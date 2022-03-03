VOLK, Robert C.



Robert C. Volk, 88, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, February 27, 2022. Born in Dayton, OH, to Ida (Difloe) Volk and Christian Volk, February 2, 1934. He is survived by his "sweetheart" of 67 years, Carol (Wolf), who caught his eye on a bus one day. When he asked for her name, address and phone number, he was told, "Carol Wolf - if you want the rest of the



information, you can look it up in the phone book." After calling 37 Wolfs, he finally found her, and he never let her go…and he was the Love of her life.



Left to honor his memory are his children, Deborah Volk Maulsby, (Ken), Robert C. Volk, II, (Deena), Dr. Greggory S. Volk, (Amy), and Brian J. Volk (Holley). His legacy also continues in his grandchildren, Jennah Gassid (Jaafar), Jess Maulsby (Sara), Jenee Kelley (Joe), Rebecca Davila (Julio), Jonathan Volk (Maria), Shanna Adin (Alex), Collin Volk (Jenna),



Christian, Alexandra and Max Volk; Taylor, Evan and Camille Volk. He also loved his great-grandchildren Jaxson, Jantzen and Jett Gassid; Sophia and Liliana Davila; Alexis,Camden and Gavin Kelly; Jude and Zoe Volk; Isaac, Eli and Ezra Adin; and Maggie Stidham. Also his niece, Annette McCoy and family.



Robert worked 34 years for Standard Register Co. as National Service Manager, but upon retirement, found his true calling when he began working in his 70's for Home Instead Senior Care, as an adult home "caretaker". He thought it would be nice for elderly men to have a man's companionship and care.



Our family would like to honor our mother, whose unwavering love tended to Dad's needs with untiring tenderness. We are also thankful for our brother, Gregg, whose love and



expertise impacted Dad's quality of life, and to Mom's



precious niece, Annette and grandson Collin, who eased the burden by their presence and dedication. We are forever grateful, their combined dedication gave us precious extra years with Dad.



A heartfelt appreciation to the staff and Providers at Internal Medicine Care, in their diligent, compassionate watchfulness over Robert and Carol.



We are indebted to our family and friends who loved and supported our parents in such loving ways, and to recognize and thank the staff at Bethany Village for their kindness. A special thanks and gratitude to all the Healthcare workers of VITAS Hospice that participated in caring for Robert. You were truly a blessing.



Robert was a member of Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, where the funeral will be held on Saturday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m. Family will greet friends prior to his memorial service from 9:30 to 10:30. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests



contributions to the VITAS Healthcare in Dayton.



Fond memories of sympathy may be shared at their website http://www.Westbrookfuneralhome.com.



Robert was a man of the highest integrity with a kind spirit, who helped all of us live up to our greatest potential in life. He had a quick wit, a humble heart, wisdom that directed us, and an engaging laugh. We miss you already, Dad.

