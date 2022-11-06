VOLK, Carol A.



88, of Centerville, OH, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, November 1, 2022. Born in Dayton, OH, to Grace (Springer) Wolf and Robert Wolf, December 27, 1933. Left to honor her memory are her children, Deborah Volk Maulsby (Ken), Robert C. Volk, II (Deena), Dr. Greggory S. Volk (Amy), and Brian J. Volk (Holley). Her legacy continues in her grandchildren, Jennah Maulsby Gassid (Jaafar), Jess Maulsby (Sara), Jenee Kelley (Joe), Rebecca Davila (Julio), Jonathan Volk (Maria), Shanna Adin (Alex), Collin Volk (Jenna), Christian Volk, Alexandra Volk, and Maximus Volk; Taylor, Evan and Camille Volk. She also loved her great-grandchildren Jaxson, Jantzen, and Jett Gassid; Sophia and Liliana Davila; Alexis, Camden and Gavin Kelley; Jude and Zoe Volk; Isaac, Eli and Ezra Adin, and Maggie Stidham. Survived also by her sister Suzi McCabe and brother Chris Wolf. She also loved her special niece, Annette McCoy and close friends, Jo and Jerry Cornett, Kim Arrington and Connie Hollan. Carol had a bright spirit and a kind and gentle soul; no wonder she was given the nickname, "Angel" by her family. She always had a positive attitude and contagious smile that lit up any room she walked into. If asked, she would say that her greatest accomplishments in life were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her 68 years of marriage with her husband, Robert Volk. Even though she had many jobs throughout her life, she would say her favorite job, by far, was being a loving mother. A heartfelt appreciation to the staff and Providers at Internal Medicine Care, in their diligent, compassionate watchfulness over Carol. A special thanks to her Julienne girls, WOW group, and her close friends at Bethany Village, who were such an integral part of her life. We are indebted to their compassion, love, and laughter that they brought to our mom. We would also like to thank the staff at Bethany Village for their kindness. A special thanks and gratitude to all the Healthcare workers of VITAS Healthcare, especially Tracee Walker, Jenette Clemons, and Violeta Gwynn. Carol was a member of Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, where the funeral will be held on Thursday, November 10, at 10:30 a.m. Family will greet friends prior to her memorial service from 9:30 to 10:30. There will be a reception at Queen of Apostles following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the VITAS Healthcare in Dayton. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home. Fond memories of sympathy may be shared at their website http://www.Westbrockfuneralhome.com. Carol was a saintly woman with a strong faith, and it was serendipitous that she passed on All Saint's Day. She was a beautiful woman inside and out, and we will miss her dearly. We love you forever and always.

