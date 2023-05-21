Voiles, Emily Sever



99, of Batavia, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Emily was born in New Vienna, OH and was a graduate of Martinsville High School in 1942. Emily was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Glen Este and held several secretary positions in her early years including the Royal Air Force for the British government and at east Dayton Baptist Church. In 1982, she retired from Dayton City Board of Education as an Executive Secretary to the Director of Student Services after 25 years. Emily is survived by two wonderful daughters, Shirley (Robert) Woods of Germantown and Sandra (Paul) Milewski of Amelia, OH, as well as 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends that continued to minister to her until her passing. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Robert F. Voiles, her parents Charles and Lura Sever, sisters Wilma (Omer) Martin and Mildred (William) Gillem, 3 grandchildren and a great-grandson. Emily was a beautiful woman of immeasurable and sustaining faith. She had a gentle and generous spirit and showed loving compassion towards others. Even in her final days, Emily passionately shared her faith in Jesus Christ and continued to consider all things worthy of prayer and blessing. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, OH with Pastor Jeff Moss officiating. Committal services will be immediately following at Clarksville Cemetery in Clarksville, OH. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m.  11 a.m. on Friday May 26. Emily was dearly loved and blessed by the work of her home church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to First Baptist Church of Glen Este, 1034 Old State Route 74, Batavia, OH 45103.

