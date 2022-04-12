VOIGT, Reevea

VOIGT (Stott),



Reevea Jeanette



87, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord on April 10, 2022. She was born January 6, 1935, in North Hampton, OH, the daughter of the late Clarence and Harriet (Rose) Stott. Reevea graduated from Wittenberg University in 1962 and went on to become the school librarian at New Carlisle-Bethel Schools. She loved traveling the world with her beloved husband Louis,



visiting Germany often. Reevea is preceded in death by her husband Louis Voigt in 2007. She is survived by numerous



nieces and nephews; 10 god children; and her adopted family, Jurrene, Amy and Andy (Tammie) Shaffer. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022, from 10am-12pm at Trinity



Lutheran Church, 1612 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield, OH 45505, with the funeral service to honor Reevea beginning at 12:00 pm at the church. Burial will follow in Newson Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, Interfaith Hospitality



Network of Springfield or donor's choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.trostelchapman.com



