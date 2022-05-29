VOGT, Linda M.



74, passed away Wednesday, May 18th. She is survived by her three children, Michael (Theresa) Mahlerwein, Richard (Colette) Mahlerwein and



Amy (Mark) Bulach; grandchildren Geoffery (Rebecca) Mahlerwein, Evelynne and



Madeleine Mahlerwein,



Vincent, Abigail and Michelle Bulach and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving her are her brother Russell



Easter, nephew Dennis (Kim) Easter and their children Hannah and Benjamin, and her cousin Doug (Jana) Corbin.



Visitation will be Tuesday evening, May 31st from 5 to 7 pm at Avance Funeral Home and Crematory in Fairfield, a small



service will be held June 1st at 11am, burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

