Obituaries | 1 hour ago

VOGLER, Wilma B.

Age 90, of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Butler Twp., passed away, October 18, 2020, at the Tidewell Hospice House. She was born June 5, 1930, in Bonnie Blue, VA, daughter of the late William & Lula Myrtle (Hobbs) Bowman. Wilma was a member of the Huber Heights First Baptist Church, a retired employee of General Motors and was a member of the Culie Q's Square Dance Club for 18 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Damon and one son, Kelly Vogler, sister, Annette, and brother, William, Wilma is survived by her daughter, Karla Lakhdar & husband, Chokri; grandchildren, Mitchell, Nour, Jelel, &

Soufia; her grandpup, Zico; along with her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In light of social distancing concerns, a private gathering will be held Monday, October 26, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia with burial to follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wilma's name to Tidewell Hospice, 3550 S. Tamiami Trail #6014,

Sarasota, FL 34239.

