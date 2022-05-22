VOGEL, Robert L.



Died Friday, May 20, 2022, after an extended battle with cancer. Bob was 74 years old. He owned Vogel's Nursery in New Lebanon with his brother, Bill, for 55 years. It was his greatest joy to help people transform their yards with beautiful trees and plants. Known for his kind and gentle manner, he will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Patsy Thurin; his sister, Alice Dinicola and family; and his brother, Bill Vogel and family. A private service for family and friends will be held at a later date.



Donations in Bob's memory may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Dayton.



