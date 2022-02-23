VINEYARD, Eli'Jah Lamar



21, of Dayton, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 29, 2000, to Derek Mott Jr. and Qua'Nesha Lanae



Vineyard. He was the oldest of 3 children and was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin. Elijah had a great heart to love everyone. He was also known for his beautiful smile. Eli'Jah enjoyed spending time with his family watching TV and playing video games, too many to count. He was a great person of faith, loved God and Gospel Ministry and was a member of the True Vine Anointed Servants in Christ Ministry, Dayton with Apostle Thurman Burney Jr. and Overseer Yolanda Burney. When he was younger he loved to dance and bother his uncles in such a way he aggravated them, but the loved him unconditionally. He loved his mother, brothers, grandmas and grandpas unconditionally also.



He is survived by his father Derek Mott Jr.; mother Qua'Nesha Vineyard; brothers Kevin Sims Jr. and Jeremiah Sims; maternal grandmother Yolanda (Thurman) Burney; maternal grandfather Stephen Vineyard Sr.; paternal grandfather Derek Mott Sr.; uncles Jerry Williams III, Antwone Williams and Jeremy Williams; aunts Tasha Garrison and Karen Mott; special friend Jamey Henderson and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother Arnita Mott Preston and his paternal step-grandfather Cenious



Preston.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at the ZERKLE



FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Celebration of Eli'Jah's life will be held on Friday at 12:00 pm at the



funeral home with Apostle Thurman Burney and Bishop John Jennings officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of the funeral home to help the family with expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.zerklefh.com